Office of Multicultural Advancement unites students, alumni with weekend event

From the Carrier Dome to Goldstein Auditorium, basketball and football legends, Hollywood stars and accomplished professionals converged at Syracuse University last weekend for the Coming Back Together event.

“We just have so many gems in our community that CBT allows us to showcase,” said Rachel Vassel, the associate vice president of the Office of Multicultural Advancement.

Hosted by SU’s Office of Multicultural Advancement, CBT celebrates alumni of color while encouraging them to donate time and money back to SU. The event — which takes place every three years — ran for four days with activities that began on Thursday at 9 a.m. and ended on Sunday afternoon.

The first day’s highlights included an alumni book signing, a virtual appearance from award-winning actress Rita Moreno and the CBT Celebrity Classic Basketball Game. The game featured SU sports stars like John Wallace, Felisha Legette-Jack and Will Hunter in a competitive but fun-spirited exhibition game.

The players humorously committed intentional fouls and pulled on one other’s jerseys to keep the audience entertained. Proceeds from the game’s ticket sales went to the Our Time Has Come (OTHC) Orange Legends Scholarship Fund.

Established in 1987, The OTHC program formed with the goal of helping to support Black and Latino students at SU with financial help and mentorship programs.

For recent graduate and former OTHC scholar Abigail Covington, ‘19 G ’20, coming back to campus for her first CBT as an alumna and donating to the scholarship she once received was a full-circle moment.

“(Being) part of things from an alumni perspective, it was really cool,” Covington said. “I really appreciate the community that was built when I was here, and the community that came before me and the community I’m helping to donate to, to build it.”

The theme of giving back to the SU community was evident throughout the weekend, as panel speakers and mentors connected with attendees, including current students.

Maria Lopez, the assistant director of scholarship programs at the Office of Multicultural Advancement, said her favorite part of CBT was seeing scholars connect with alumni of color. It was important for students to see how alumni give back to SU, not just with gifts but also with their time, she said.

“(Alumni were) sharing their knowledge and experience so that our current students and the next generation can continue to be successful and be forever Orange,” Lopez said.

Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at the event, which put proceeds toward the Our TIme Has Come scholarship fund that supports Black and Latino students at SU.

Dakota Chambers | Asst. Culture Copy Editor

The weekend’s panel discussions included a Saturday morning virtual chat with former SU basketball player Carmelo Anthony, who stopped by CBT to promote his new book, “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope.”

Later that day, the cast of the hit show “A Different World” — led by alumnus Darryl Bell, SU graduate of 1985, and castmates Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison and Cree Summer — shared behind-the-scenes stories of their show and spoke about its many connections to SU. Hardison noted that while he didn’t go to college, SU was the only school he ever wanted to attend.

That night, attendees were treated to an in-person concert headlined by R&B group SWV. The trio — Cheryl Gamble, Tamara Johnson-George and Leanne Lyons — performed some of their greatest hits, including “Weak” and “Right Here.”

At the CBT farewell brunch on Sunday morning, Vassel said she was happy to have put on a weekend of exciting events with COVID-19 protocols that allowed attendees to feel safe. Visitors at events in the Dome had to show their vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 tests to enter, and they were required to wear masks inside.

“I’m proud that everybody felt safe and was safe,” Vassel said. “People being able to be free and just enjoy a safe environment — that is what we are all looking for after this pandemic.”

Celebrating Black and Latino alumni was of paramount importance for the events of last weekend, Vassel said.

Since CBT is only held every three years, each event is a chance to bring the community together and connect with peers and colleagues. They can bond over their shared experiences and honor how far they’ve come.

“For alumni of color to come back and see themselves and see that the university is recognizing their contributions to our campus community, that is what we strive to do with CBT,” Vassel said. “Just to share who we are as people.”