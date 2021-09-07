Marina Markova named ACC Player of Week after weekend sweep

Marina Markova earned Atlantic Coast Conference co-Player of the Week honors, after guiding Syracuse to a sweep in each of its three matches this weekend, recording 48 kills.

Markova averaged 16 kills, seven digs per game in the Orange’s wins against Quinnipiac, Yale and Hartford. She was directly involved in multiple SU point streaks this weekend to help it secure the three victories.

The junior missed the spring season last academic year due to visa complications in traveling back to the United States. She has a total of 90 kills and averages 3.82 kills per set so far this season.

Markova’s presence has helped Syracuse start off to a 6-0 record, the team’s best since 2010 as it heads into three more non conference games this weekend. The Orange will face Iowa on Thursday, before taking on Iowa State at home on Friday night.