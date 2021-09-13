Juice Jam tickets now on sale, lineup announcement ‘coming soon’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students can purchase tickets for Juice Jam 2021 presented by University Union, Dome Box Office announced in an email this morning.

Tickets cost $25 and are available to all SU and SUNY-ESF students with a student ID, and students may only purchase one ticket per valid school ID. Students can access the ticket sales through their Student MyCuse accounts or through the link provided in the email.

Students can pick up their physical tickets after purchase from the Gate E Box Office at the Carrier Dome. The tickets will be available for pick up Sept. 20-23 from noon to 7 p.m. and Sept. 25-26 from noon to 4 p.m. Students must show their student ID and their ticket at the gate in order to enter the event.

UU has not yet formally announced whether or not Juice Jam will be held in person, but the email states that the event will require students to be masked in compliance with SU’s four-tier campus alert level, which is currently at level “RED” and requires masking inside and outside in the presence of others.

The entertainment organization has held two in-person concerts this year, one in April and another in August. If in-person, this will be the first in-person Juice Jam since 2019, when 21 Savage headlined the festivities.

The full artist lineup is “coming soon,” and students should follow UU’s social media pages for updates, according to the email.