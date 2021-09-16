Jack Harlow to headline Juice Jam 2021 in-person concert

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Rapper Jack Harlow will headline University Union’s Juice Jam 2021, with additional performances by B.o.B, Audrey Nuna and Bea Miller.

UU released the full four-artist lineup in an announcement Thursday morning and confirmed the event will be held in person at Skytop Field. Doors will open at noon on Sept. 26, and tickets can be purchased for $25 online.

This marks the first in-person Juice Jam since 2019. Due to the pandemic, UU held the 2020 Juice Jam virtually as a prerecorded concert streamed for students.

Tickets, which are now for sale, can be purchased online, and Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students must show their student ID with their ticket to enter the event. Students can pick up their tickets outside Gate E at the Carrier Dome beginning Monday.

Harlow, the concert’s headliner, first found industry-wide success with his 2020 single “WHATS POPPIN.” After becoming a popular TikTok sound, the single was certified 5x platinum and nominated for several awards, including a Grammy Award and three Billboard Music Awards. As the status of the 23-year-old rapper from Louisville, Kentucky, skyrocketed during the pandemic, he performed on “Saturday Night Live” and recorded a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.”

Harlow’s supporting artists include B.o.B, who became popular in the early 2010s and has worked with a variety of other artists, including Paramore’s Hayley Williams on “Airplane” and Bruno Mars. This is not B.o.B’s first time performing at Juice Jam, the rapper previously performed at Juice Jam 2011, where he debuted a song from his then-unreleased album “Strange Clouds.”

Singer-songwriter and pop artist Bea Miller got her start as a contestant on “The X Factor” in 2012. Since beginning to release her own music in 2014, Miller has toured with artists like Fifth Harmony, Selena Gomez and DNCE. In 2018, Miller was featured on NOTD’s “I Wanna Know,” which was certified platinum.

Rounding out the lineup is R&B artist Audrey Chu, who goes by the artist name Audrey Nuna. Chu released her first full-length album “a liquid breakfast” in May, but the 22-year-old artist has been releasing singles since 2018. The second track on Nuna’s album, “Comic Sans,” features Harlow and was initially released in 2019.

Tickets are available to SU and SUNY-ESF students. Masks will also be required at Juice Jam in compliance with SU’s masking level to meet university and New York state policies. Beginning at 11 a.m. on the day of Juice Jam, shuttles, buses and trolleys will run from College Place and Stadium Place to Skytop Field.