Gwenn Judge named SU’s acting chief financial officer

Syracuse University has named Gwenn Judge as the university’s acting chief financial officer.

Judge previously served as the senior associate vice president of the Office of Budget and Planning at SU before taking her current role, according to an SU News release.

Judge succeeds Amir Rahnamay-Azar, who became the university’s CFO in 2017, SU said in the release. At this time, the university has not released a reason for Rahnamay-Azar’s departure.

Judge worked as the university’s interim CFO from June 2016 to February 2017. She has also spent much of her career in the Office of Budget and Planning, serving as a senior budget and planning analyst, as well as an associate director in the office, the university said.

Her appointment is “effective immediately,” the release reads.

