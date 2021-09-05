Top Stories
Syracuse wins season-opener behind explosive offense, Tucker’s 181 yards
After a 1-10 season in 2020, the program’s worst since 2005, Syracuse football opened the season with a win over Mid-American Conference’s Ohio, 29-9. Read more »
Former student sues SU for negligence, indifference in Chase Scanlan case
A former Syracuse University student is suing the university and two of its officials, claiming they were “deliberately indifferent," although SU responded that "nothing could be further from the truth.” Read more »
SU switches to updating COVID-19 dashboard every weekday as cases rise to 65
Information about SU's COVID-19 data will be published by 5 p.m Monday through Friday. Read more »