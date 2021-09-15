Gabe Stillman Band brings unceasing energy of blues to Funk ‘n Waffles

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

With its unceasing energy, one would never have guessed that the Gabe Stillman Band had arrived from Rockland, Maine, just the night before — a nearly eight-hour-long car ride.

The Gabe Stillman Band headlined Tuesday evening at Funk ‘n Waffles, the live music venue and waffles restaurant on S Clinton Street. In the two-hour set, frontman Gabe Stillman brought nothing but pure guitar prowess and showmanship as guitar and lead vocals for the band. Stillman was supported by Colin Beatty on bass and Ray Hangen on drums, and the whole band never seemed to tire out.

“I like to put on a show and have fun. It’s just what I do,” Stillman said. “I don’t even think about doing it; if I feel like jumping, I jump.”

The band had recently performed at the New York State Blues Festival on June 24, which many members of the crowd said they attended. The band is currently touring for its latest release, “Just Say the Word,” currently charting at No. 11 on the Blues Billboard Chart.

Advertisement





“I’ve been hearing about Gabe for a couple of years, but things haven’t lined up till now,” Funk ‘n Waffles’ talent buyer Charley Orlando said. “He has a great buzz from his Blues Fest performance, so it was just the right time to pull him in.”

One concertgoer was ecstatic about the opportunity to see Stillman live once again after having seen him at the blues festival.

“His guitar ability, his stage presence and his command of the guitar really spoke to me (at the festival),” he said.

Stillman first picked up the guitar at age 11 and continued to take lessons throughout middle and high school. Shortly after graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2015, Stillman started forming the band with bass player Beatty after moving back to his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hangen joined the trio on drums in 2019.

Stillman’s first guitar teacher introduced him to the blues, he said.

“He started showing me all these blues licks on the guitar, and I just kind of got it. And I was amazed that I could make music all of a sudden.” Stillman said. “From there, I got sucked in and fell into its rabbit hole.”

It is hard for Stillman to pin down just one aspect, or even artist, of the genre that has influenced him the most, but that is what he said he likes about it. Stillman loves the deep history of blues music and how it’s evolved and grown into its own element over the years.

Stillman picked up a wide range of outside influences while in college at Berklee, he said.

“There’s people from all over the world making every kind of music you can think of and then some, and that opened me up and exposed me to all these other genres,” Stillman said.

He also strives for genuine connection while performing on stage.

“Playing live, it’s not about the music, or the artist,” he said. “If you can stay out of the way, play from your heart and play for your audience, that’s all it is,” Stillman said. “We’re all looking for that sense of community.”

The band will continue its national tour through next year, with upcoming tour dates in the rest of the state. Fans can stream the band’s album through most major music streaming services.