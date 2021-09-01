Letter from the editor

Dear readers,

After walking off the field in Orlando, Florida, Syracuse has yet to piece together a winning season. And in last year’s 11-game campaign abbreviated by COVID-19, the Orange went 1-10 — their worst record since 2005. Now, Babers and SU look to improve on last year’s performance with the help of fifth-year senior Chris Elmore, an unexpected leader at fullback. And despite a troublesome 2020 season, Taj Harris returns to ignite Syracuse’s offense while honoring his mother. Garrett Williams sharpens his skills this season in hopes to become SU’s next secondary star. As the Orange approach their next season, perhaps one of the most pivotal in recent memory, The Daily Orange’s 2021 Football Guide has everything you need to know about Syracuse’s rising — and established — stars.

Thanks for reading,

Skyler Rivera