Football games against low-tier teams are beneficial for SU and its opponent

On Sept. 18th, the Syracuse University football team defeated the UAlbany Great Danes in an impressive 62 – 24 win. It was a high-energy, event-filled weekend on campus, which also hosted the graduates and families of the Class of 2020.

Following the game, a mixture of feelings could be seen across social media from game spectators. “We want Bama!” “That was a cheap win!” “SU bought that win, it wasn’t earned!” “About time these guys showed up and played football!”

A common theme of these comments portrayed a feeling that SU isn’t being challenged as a team and is taking on lesser-known teams for stat-padding wins. Instead of being critical of these games against lower-tiered opponents, SU students and fans should look at the benefits that these games provide both Syracuse football and its opponents.

In Division I football, which SU is part of, there are three different levels, and of the three levels, Syracuse is one of 64 Power Five teams in DI. SU plays 12 regular season games every year, and eight of those games are mandatory inter-conference games, which leaves four games to be nonconference games.

Power Five teams pay lower tier teams to play. When SU pays a team like UAlbany to play against them, it benefits both Syracuse as well as UAlbany. The money paid to our opponents contributes to a big portion of their athletics operating budget, which allows for smaller athletic programs to be included and gain valuable exposure. Additionally, athletes from UAlbany get the experience of playing a higher-level team like Syracuse.

Sean Edinger, the SU football programs assistant athletics director for athletic performance, said these games are beneficial to our opponents.

“The paradigm for playing lower-tier, out-of-conference opponents stretches back quite a ways and has nothing to do with strength of schedule or level of competition. It’s actually designed to be more inclusive to teams that may not ever get much national attention and have a chance to showcase their program,” he said.

For SU, playing and winning against opponents, no matter if they are lesser-known or not, is a morale booster for both the team and its fans. The SU community should be excited about winning and supportive of the Orange whether they score a big win or a small one.

Additionally, home games never fail to bring SU fans from across the nation to the Dome, which brings business and recognition to the SU and greater Syracuse community. Fans from our opponents, too, come to Syracuse for the game and support local businesses while they’re here.

Although playing lesser-known teams may seem like a waste, these games are beneficial to our opponents, SU and the greater Syracuse community. Rather than be angry that our own football team is playing these opponents, we should instead rally around and take pride in our team.

Amanda Lalonde is a junior psychology major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].