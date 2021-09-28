While FOMO makes it difficult, treasure your alone time at SU

Syracuse University’s fall 2021 semester is the closest we have come to pre-pandemic college normalcy, and many students are even more eager to take advantage of social interactions now. These opportunities can vary from attending a crowded party to having lunch with a friend. Despite this urge for increased social interaction, we need to remember to embrace solitary time, too. Time spent alone is essential for a student’s well-being.

College students tend to value forming as many social connections as possible. “Yes” is the standard reply to any invitation to a social gathering: yes to going out with friends for dinners, yes to spending time in another dorm, yes to group studying.

But a night spent alone watching a movie is not a missed opportunity. Declining an invitation does not make us outcasts. It makes us in control of our lives. We need to recognize the importance of taking time to be alone and should not ignore the sometimes suppressed desire to do so.

Fear of missing out, also known as FOMO, is a common conflict among college students. It leads to failure to take a break from busy schedules of social events. We all know people who accept an invitation despite not feeling it is the best option for their well-being. They would actually treasure some alone time, if not for the fear of missing enjoyment or opportunity.

Abby Milgrim, a freshman at SU, said that she will go out even if she isn’t in the mood to do so. “When I was tired, I still went out because I didn’t want to miss the fun,” she said. Many students worry about repercussions such as later exclusion from a social group if they say no to an invitation. These are valid thoughts, but we need to change our mindset to find a healthy balance in our social lives. We should recognize the benefits alone time provides over another social engagement.

College is academically and socially demanding. It is critical to allocate quality time to care for ourselves and give our mind and bodies time to rest. The process of unpacking our minds requires focus, which the continuous company of others can make difficult. Private time allows us to focus on our mental and physical health and gives us time to collect our thoughts and interpret our feelings.

When we set aside time to spend on our own, we can catch up on tasks such as cleaning our rooms, doing laundry or looking over an assignment that we set aside. We can also exercise while focusing only on ourselves, and when we’re alone, we may discover new interests, like cooking a healthy meal or playing the piano in the lounge.

Alone time also allows for physical recovery from lack of sleep and viral illnesses, which are common on college campuses. With the added stress of COVID-19, time to recuperate is especially important.

I am not preaching about alone time to lessen our enjoyment in college, but to improve our social health. It is important to go out and enjoy the company of others, but balance is essential. Listening to your inner voice that may need some personal space has many benefits, including improved success in our social, personal and academic lives.

Hannah Karlin is a freshman English major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].