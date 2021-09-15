Much of Syracuse University’s student body is made up of Generation Z. Born after 1996, Gen Z has little to no recollection of what life was like before the digital age — before smartphones, the Internet and social media — and as a result, an alternate reality of sorts has been created. Because of the cyber-reality the digital age has created, there are now two versions of every individual: the raw, unfiltered version seen by the naked eye and the one that solely exists within the confines of digital devices.

As SU students navigate their years as young adults it is important to discern these two realities and realize that the authenticity in the real world is much more important than what is seen online. This basic principle can be applied to many aspects of college life. A good way to make this discernment is to think about the term “trendy vs. timeless.”

Social media makes it very easy for something to be trendy one day and tacky the next. For example, it is common to see many SU students wearing essentially the same thing on any given day. Nike Air Force 1s, “mom” jeans and a neutral-colored crop top on a warm day; black Dr. Martens, a cropped sweater and a puffer jacket from The North Face on a cold day.

When Instagram photos are involved, these outfits may be upgraded with the addition of “patchwork” pants ordered from SHEIN, a trendy clothing website. Even a sweater vest, nearly identical to one that a tax accountant might wear, can be paired with a collared shirt and sunglasses for a so-called “chic” look. On a night out, scarves are now acceptable substitutes for tops, if they’re twisted in the right way.

SU students should ask themselves: “Is what I’m wearing actually timeless, or just a trend?” In other words, will these clothing pieces be seen in closets in ten years? Or are they nothing more than a reflection of trends ostentatiously displayed on social media?

Developing a genuine, timeless style is something that can communicate a multitude of things about a person. A graphic tee with a beloved band on it, for example, can connect two people who might have never spoken otherwise. Rings of various sizes and shapes can spark a conversation about where each piece was from, whether it was passed down from a grandmother or it was found in the “one dollar bins” at a thrift store. Carhartt hats could imply that a person is from the Midwest or East Coast, while a hat from Jack’s Surfboards hints that they are from a coastal city in California.

We are a compilation of everywhere we have been and every person we have met. It would be a shame for SU students to continue to conform to trends rather than embrace who they are and where they came from, as the student body comes from all 50 states and 120 countries, making the possibilities of fashion and style around campus so exciting. Students at SU should try their best to not let the pressure to conform to trends come in the way of displaying their diverse backgrounds and histories.

This “trendy vs. timeless” theme can also be applied to friendships and relationships on campus. Senior Ariel Samuel said that she believes that students should take their time picking their friends.

“Don’t rush it! I don’t talk to a single person who I met in the first weeks of college, with the exception of my freshman roommate who I still live with,” Samuel said. “That is a pretty universal experience. I have always been the type of person to have a few close friends rather than a large group of friends and I think that has definitely had a positive impact on my college experience.”

Like a classic pair of Levi’s jeans, a good friendship or relationship must be carefully selected. Oftentimes you have to try on a few pairs before finding the right fit. Once found, though, that person can contribute so much to your life — they can grow with you, the threads of your friendship fitting better as the years pass.

When SU students learn the value of timeless things in their life, whether that be a friend or a leather jacket, they will see their quality of life soar. Mutable trends and people may be enticing in the moment, but what’s real in life are the things that last forever.

Julia Kahen is a freshman news, magazine, and digital journalism and political science dual major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].