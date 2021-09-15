Dino Babers came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers was informed on Tuesday night that he came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an SU Athletics spokesperson confirmed. WSYR-TV’s Mario Sacco first reported the news.

Babers received a PCR test on Wednesday morning and is currently awaiting the test results, according to a statement from the spokesperson. He has not been experiencing symptoms and is complying with university protocols and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending the outcome of the COVID-19 test.

“Coach Dino Babers was informed last night that someone with whom he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Coach Babers is following all University protocols and CDC public health guidance, including undergoing an immediate PCR test first thing this morning. Coach has not experienced any symptoms and will continue wearing a mask and following all public health guidelines pending the outcome of his COVID test.”

The SU Athletics spokesperson could not comment on whether Babers is vaccinated. Syracuse University has a vaccination mandate in place for all employees and students, except for those with medical or religious exemptions. CDC guidelines do not require those who are vaccinated to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone who tested positive. The statement provided made no mention of quarantining.

In the event that Babers does test positive and develop symptoms, he’ll need to isolate for 10 days and would likely miss SU’s matchup with Albany on Saturday at noon.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 163 active COVID-19 cases among SU students, staff and faculty, according to the university’s COVID dashboard.