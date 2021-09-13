DPS investigating a series of burglaries on South Campus

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a series of recent burglaries on South Campus.

The alleged burglars entered unlocked properties and vehicles on South Campus, according to a campus-wide email Monday.

DPS recommends SU community members lock their doors and windows at all times, secure valuable items and record serial numbers of their electronic equipment.

The department also asks anyone with information regarding this incident or others to contact the department at 315-443-2224. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can report tips to the department through the Rave Guardian app or the Silent Witness tool.

Advertisement





This post will be updated with additional reporting.

