Deandre Kerr earns ACC Player of the Week honors following 7 points in 2 games

Syracuse forward Deandre Kerr has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The sophomore earned the award after scoring three goals in two games, compiling nine shots on goal. This marks his second weekly award of the season. He was also named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week for Sept. 6-12.

Kerr leads the Orange in goals with three through five games and is tied for fifth in the conference in points with seven. In Syracuse’s win over Niagara, Kerr totaled 10 shots, seven of which came on goal, and he found the net for what ended up being the deciding goal in the 59th minute. Kerr followed that performance up with a two-goal game in Syracuse’s win against Virginia. The 3-1 victory marked the first conference win since Oct. 26, 2019.

Throughout the last two games, Kerr has seven points after previously not recording any in his first three games of the season. After leading Syracuse in goals and finishing second in points in 2020, he was selected to the 2021 ACC Preseason Watch List. Kerr also earned an ACC All-Freshman Team bid last year.

Syracuse plays Binghamton tonight before hosting Louisville on Friday for their first home conference game of 2021.