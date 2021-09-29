Dakota Davis’ return bolsters Syracuse’s offensive line

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Dakota Davis lined up at the left guard position on Notre Dame’s 40-yard line last November. The Orange were down by 17, but through a combination of run and pass plays, they were on one of their most successful drives of the second half.



After the ball was snapped, Davis attempted to hold off honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference defensive lineman Kurt Hinish. Davis and the rest of SU’s offensive line were able to create a hole large enough for running back Sean Tucker, who didn’t waste the opportunity, running into the end zone to cut Syracuse’s deficit to 10.

While the Orange went on to lose to the then-No. 2 Fighting Irish, 45-21, Davis and the rest of SU’s offensive line helped block for the first two 100-yard rushers that Notre Dame’s defense allowed all season. Tucker ran for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Cooper Lutz recorded 112 yards and a score of his own. Davis had only been available for a month after suffering an injury earlier in the season, but his blocking made the rushing attack look “different,” head coach Dino Babers said after the game. Syracuse finished with a season-high 229 yards on the ground.

In 2019, Davis started all 12 games at right guard and was second on the team with 50 knockdowns. He played in every snap in three of those games, too. But a foot injury last season sidelined him for most of the year, and he didn’t make an appearance until the end of October. By then, Syracuse was already 1-6. The Orange’s offensive line finished last season ranked 113 out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, according to Pro Football Focus.

Then, Davis suffered another injury, a lower-body one in preseason training camp, and missed SU’s first two games of the 2021 season. But since his return in week three against UAlbany, the Orange are 2-0 and have averaged over 250 rushing yards per game.

Advertisement





“I’d say he’s definitely a big part of the line,” Tucker said. “And having him back in the lineup is definitely going to help a lot of things on offense.”

Davis played 35 snaps against the Great Danes before earning more time against Liberty, when he continued to split time with redshirt junior Darius Tisdale. But Davis always played on Syracuse’s first and final offensive drives of the games.

Davis was listed as the backup right guard behind Tisdale for Syracuse’s first four games, but Monday’s depth chart released ahead of Florida State showed both listed as starters while Davis continues to work back into game shape.

“We need to think more about the conditioning,” Babers said of Davis before the Liberty game. “We’re glad that he got the 35 snaps that he got in, and we hope that he can get more this week and hopefully building up to where he can play an entire game.”

Last year, the Orange resorted to extreme measures to replace the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Davis on the offensive line. They moved 6-foot, 265-pound fullback Chris Elmore up to the line. Elmore hadn’t even played guard in high school but was the best player on SU’s offensive line through the first eight games. Syracuse’s line, though, was one of the worst run blocking units in the country, per PFF. It was hindered by the absence of Davis and Florida transfer Chris Bleich, who was unable to get an eligibility waiver to play in 2021.

Megan Thompson | Design Editor

The unit’s struggles contributed to starting quarterback Tommy DeVito’s season-ending leg injury against Duke. Down by nine in the fourth quarter, DeVito stepped up in the pocket after feeling pressure from the edge, but Tisdale was beaten by his man.

DeVito was dragged from behind for a sack, injuring his leg in the process. The quarterback left the game and didn’t return for the remainder of the season, forcing Babers to start backups JaCobian Morgan and Rex Culpepper in his place.

Davis, DeVito and Bleich watched Syracuse’s away games together while all three were injured. Bleich cooked outside his University Village apartment and talked with Davis and DeVito about getting healthy and back on the field again. While Bleich gained eligibility prior to this season and recovered from his own nagging injuries, Davis again found himself missing games.

“Obviously we really want Dakota back. He’s a huge piece for our offensive line,” Bleich said before the season. “When he is fully ready to go, we’re all going to be happy that he’s here and back and ready to go.”

Davis was never injured in high school and never missed a practice, his high school coach Butch Schaffer said. He started on Glenelg (Maryland) High School’s varsity team for three seasons and blocked for two 2,000-yard rushers during his career. In Davis’ senior year, Glenelg’s offense ran for over 3,000 yards, and Davis earned All-Met first-team honors by The Washington Post.

When Davis arrived at Glenelg, Schaffer was impressed by his size and maturity. Throughout high school, Davis worked on becoming more aggressive, Schaffer said. He improved at drive blocking and pancaking defensive players, along with drills that helped his strength and footwork.

“(He) made playing offensive line fun,” Schaffer said.

But throughout his injury-riddled college career at Syracuse, Schaffer has told Davis to keep his head up and to prepare himself for when he would be game-ready. When that time has come — like in 2019 and during the UAlbany and Liberty games — Schaffer said Davis has been “dominant.” Davis’ appearances in those two games helped Syracuse move the ball more effectively, and the Orange’s offensive line didn’t allow any sacks against Liberty.

“He’s going to create holes for them, hopefully give the quarterbacks some more time throwing the ball,” Schaffer said. “He’s just a difference maker up front.”