Cultural fair returns to Westcott Street after 1-year hiatus

The Westcott Street Cultural Fair will return Sunday, Sept. 26, after taking a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The festival, hosted on Westcott Street and several nearby side streets, kicks off at noon with a parade that starts at the Westcott Community Center.

The festivities, which include a used book sale, magicians and more than 120 vendors, are meant to promote a strong sense of community among the diverse Westcott neighborhood, according to a press release.

“This is my favorite city festival of all,” neighborhood resident Paul Otteson said in the press release. “It’s rich with color, energy and cool people, and there are amazing performances wherever you turn.”

There will be a variety of products available from the many vendors tabling at the festival. Items for sale will include jewelry, soaps and clothing, the press release reads. Some of the vendors for the WSCF are Maed by Mini, Syracuse Cooperative Market and Upcycling4ACause. A full list of vendors is available on the festival’s website.

There will also be six stages for various performances and classes, such as belly dancing, zumba and salsa. At the Kids Corner on Victoria Place, children can begin registering for the Kids Races at 12:30 p.m., and the competition will start at 2:30 p.m. Pets are allowed at the event, but they must be leashed at all times. The used book sale will be at Petit Branch Library, also located on Victoria Place.

The festivities will run from noon to 6:30 p.m., and the streets used during the fair will be closed to motorized vehicles from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. No bicycles or skateboards will be allowed on the participating streets during these times.