Chris Elmore expected to miss Syracuse’s next 3 games

Chris Elmore is expected to miss Syracuse’s next three games, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Daily Orange. 247Sports’ Stephen Bailey first reported the fifth-year player’s expected absence.

Elmore, who head coach Dino Babers has called one of the team’s leaders, played the entirety of training camp and traveled with the team to Athens, Ohio, for its 29-9 season-opening win over Ohio. He was seen during warmups before Saturday’s game but did not dress or play.

Following Syracuse’s victory, Babers would not share further details as to why Elmore didn’t play. A source told The D.O. it was not due to injury or disciplinary matters. Elmore could be seen wearing the No. 5 jersey on the sideline cheering on his teammates during the game.

Elmore returned for his fifth season and was listed as the top tight end on SU’s depth chart but has also played fullback, offensive line, defensive line and special teams for the Orange. The 6-foot, 265-pound fullback is likely in the best shape of his life, quarterback Tommy DeVito said on Tuesday.

Elmore is expected to return for Syracuse’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Florida State on Oct 2. The Orange play Rutgers in their home opener on Saturday, before Albany and Liberty travel to the Carrier Dome.