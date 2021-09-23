Boeheim to Syracuse.com: Bourama Sidibe working out fully, cleared for practice

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe, who’s participated fully in preseason workouts, has been cleared for practice, head coach Jim Boeheim told Syracuse.com on Wednesday.

The Orange’s first official practice will take place on Sept. 28, according to Syracuse.com, and Sidibe’s clearance means that they’ll open preseason practices with their starting center from 2019-20 available. Sidibe missed all but two games last season with nagging knee injuries, and those lingered into the offseason — with Jon Rothstein reporting on Aug. 24 that Sidibe still hadn’t been cleared.

Sidibe left SU’s season-opening win over Bryant just minutes into the first half, subbing off the court without an apparent limp or injury, and never returned. An MRI after the game revealed a torn meniscus, which resulted in Dec. 1 surgery that placed him on a timeline to return in four weeks.

But then that estimate kept expanding. Atlantic Coast Conference games started, and Sidibe still remained out. At times, he went through light warm-up activities with Syracuse teammates, but never returned to his spot in the lineup and the center of the 2-3 zone — taken by Alan Griffin and Marek Dolezaj, respectively. Jesse Edwards, the Orange’s backup center, flashed potential at times, but Boeheim reiterated throughout the season that Edwards and Frank Anselem weren’t ready for expanded roles. Boeheim told Syracuse.com on Wednesday that Edwards and Anselem have gotten “very healthy and stronger,” to the point where their improvements and presence at the center position have turned Sidibe into “like a bonus guy for us.”

Sidibe returned for Syracuse’s 17-point loss against Clemson on Feb. 6, playing 11 minutes off the bench, scoring one point on a free throw and picking up four fouls before exiting. “He’s just not really ready to play yet,” Boeheim said after the game. “He’s had barely, maybe two practices where he went part of the time. Hopefully, his knee will react well to playing, he’ll be able to continue.” But the swelling returned, and Sidibe didn’t play again.

That created a clouded scenario about Sidibe’s future heading into the offseason. Dolezaj chose not to use his extra year of eligibility, and signed with a professional team in Ukraine. Alan Griffin entered his name into the draft. Quincy Guerrier transferred to Oregon. Those moves thinned SU’s forward depth, and led to the transfer-portal acquisition of Jimmy Boeheim — while opening up an avenue for Sidibe to return using the NCAA’s eligibility relief and still have a grasp on the starting center role.

He announced that decision on April 5, telling Syracuse.com that he wanted to give himself a “chance (to) get healthier and play one more season. But one of the final hurdles was returning fully for practice, one that he cleared this week and took another step closer toward returning to the Orange’s lineup when they open the season on Nov. 9 against Lafayette in the Carrier Dome.

“I think the four weeks of practice will tell us more about where he is,’’ Boeheim told Syracuse.com on Wednesday. “He has spurts where he plays well, but he’s really been out of basketball mostly for the past year. He needs these four weeks and we’ll see where he is at that time.’’