Anti-hazing speaker encourages SU Greek Life members to hold themselves accountable

Born and raised in Arkansas, Kaylon Bradford was a proud and passionate member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity at the University of Central Arkansas. Photos he showed of him and his fraternity brothers smiling at philanthropy events and school functions quickly cut to a news headline reading, “UCA Fraternity Suspended for Hazing.”

“It was all rooted in hazing,” Bradford said.

To follow National Hazing Prevention Week, which was from Sept. 20-24, Kaylon Bradford hosted a discussion to over 700 SU student Zoom attendees to speak about hazing in and outside of Greek life.

Bradford is the associate director for the Office of Diversity & Community and a National Pan-Hellenic Council advisor at UCA, and he goes to colleges around the U.S. to speak about hazing, diversity, inclusion and leadership.

“I just wanted to be one of the good guys,” Bradford said, explaining what he does for a living.

Bradford’s understanding of college life set the tone for his hour-long presentation. He showed multiple pictures of him and his fraternity brothers in their merch, and he boasted winning “Greek Man of the Year.”

But when the news broke about hazing in his fraternity, Bradford said he felt embarrassed to be a part of an organization that was so against the values he believed in.

He explained how the culture of the chapter was lost and how that affected the experience of new members, as people didn’t want to be associated with an organization that was being negatively broadcasted on the news.

“Everyone was suspended including myself,” Bradford said. “A lot of people were kicked out of school. Some of my brothers couldn’t even graduate.”

Bradford pivoted to discuss his five dimensions of leadership — identity, values, education, accountability and inspiration — which he crafted to encourage people to create change in Greek chapters or organizations where hazing might be prevalent.

Bradford asked the audience to question what their identities and leadership roles are in the organizations they belong to and how that affects the overall group dynamic. He explained that it will always be hard working with people in any situation, so it is up to them to bring leadership qualities to their groups.

“You are 100% responsible for the energy you bring into the room 100% of the time,” Bradford said.

The discussion then moved to “values,” the second dimension of leadership. Bradford asked the audience to type in the Zoom chat their values when it comes to their chapter or organization. The chat exploded with comments about honesty, brotherhood and sisterhood, as well as making lifelong friends, which Bradford read with a smile on his face.

Bradford explained that although these are all values we see in organizations, there are certain aspects of these organizations, like hazing, that go against these values. He spoke about how hazing doesn’t only exist in fraternities and sororities, but in athletics, bands and clubs.

He then went into discussing the third dimension, “education.” Bradford shared that there are other ways to have groups bond, learn the history of their organization and follow traditions other than hazing. Ropes course challenges, community service projects and hosting speakers were some of the options he mentioned.

The final two dimensions Bradford discussed were “accountability” and “inspiration.” Bradford showed a slide on the screen listing questions to reflect on such as: Are you violating a law? Would you feel comfortable telling a Syracuse administrator what you did to become a part of this organization or chapter? And would you be comfortable if this ended up on social media or the local and national news?

“SU students’ actions affect bigger communities,” Bradford said.

The seriousness of the conversation intensified and Bradford explained that if any of the viewers were hesitating on any of these answers, hazing has probably been a part of the chapter or organization. But he added that hazing does not have to continue into the future, even if an organization has always hazed in their past.

Bradford ended his presentation talking about one of his favorite leaders, Kobe Bryant. He said that Bryant was known as more than a professional basketball player — he was a father, philanthroper and, most importantly, an inspiration.

“I want you all to be the most decent person that you know,” Bradford said.