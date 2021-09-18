Andre Szmyt breaks Syracuse’s all-time field goal record in win against UAlbany

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Andre Szmyt broke Syracuse’s all-time record in field goals with his 60th made field goal, which he made in Saturday’s game against UAlbany. He hit two field goals in SU’s 62-24 win over the Great Danes, including one from 48 yards.

In the Orange’s 29-9 win over Ohio, Szmyt tied the record with two field goals, his longest made from 29 yards. A week later, after missing one field goal attempt from 43 yards in the game against Rutgers, he missed breaking the record.

The kicker joined Syracuse’s football team in 2017, redshirting his freshman year. In 2018, he hit 30 field goals and 61 PATs, winning the Lou Groza award at the end of the season. This year, he was put on the preseason watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top placekicker.

Head coach Dino Babers said he first saw Szmyt kick after then-starting kicker Sterling Hofrichter. During practice, Szmyt hit the camera located in the center of the goalposts twice, one from each hash. Babers gave Szmyt, whom Babers said was better than Hofrichter, a scholarship later in the year. Last season, Szmyt got his total up to 56 field goals, three makes away from tying the record. After this season, Szmyt still has one more year of eligibility before heading to the NFL draft.