8 concerts in Syracuse area to check out this fall

YG — Great New York State Fair’s Chevy Park Stage, Sept. 4

In a last-minute addition to the NYS Fair’s line-up, rapper YG will be performing this Labor Day weekend on Saturday at 8 p.m. The rapper released an album earlier this year with fellow west coast rapper Mozzy, but is better known for hits “BIG BANK” and “Go Loko,” both of which include features from other acclaimed rappers. Over Labor Day weekend, state fair tickets are reduced to $1 for college students, and SU is providing free shuttles from campus to the fair over the weekend.

Foo Fighters — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Sept. 15

Foo Fighters will return to Syracuse for the first time since 2000 when they take the stage at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m on Sept. 15. The band, which released its tenth studio album “Medicine at Midnight” in February, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October. Although the amphitheater doesn’t have any COVID-19 restrictions, Foo Fighters are requiring their fans to submit proof of vaccination or a negative test result no more than 48 hours before the show.

Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Sept. 16

After rescheduling twice because of the pandemic, country star Thomas Rhett will perform at St. Joseph’s Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, with Cole Swindell opening for him. Rhett, who has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, released his fifth studio album, “Country Again: Side A,” in April.

The Jonas Brothers — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Sept. 26

The Jonas Brothers, who reformed two years ago after breaking up in 2013, will perform at St. Joseph’s Amphitheater on Sept. 26 as part of their Remember This tour. The pop rock band, fronted by brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin, has released five studio albums and been nominated for two Grammy Awards. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini will open the concert at 6 p.m.

Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Oct. 7

Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Tour, with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel, will stop in Syracuse on Oct. 7 at St. Joseph’s Amphitheater. The show, which was rescheduled twice due to the pandemic, will begin at 7 p.m. Stapleton, a country singer-songwriter who has won five Grammy Awards, released his fourth studio album “Starting Over” in November 2020.

Lil Tjay — Westcott Theater, Oct. 9

Bronx-native Lil Tjay is performing in Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 9. The 20-year-old rapper is touring this fall for his latest album “Destined 2 Win,” which includes features from Saweetie, Tyga and Fivio Foreign. The Columbia Records-signed rapper got his start on SoundCloud and broke onto the industry’s scene in 2019. Lil Tjay and special guest Kaash Paige will take the stage at the Westcott Theater for an afternoon matinee performance starting at 3 p.m.

Lil Durk — The Oncenter Convention Center, Oct. 17

Lil Durk will perform at the Oncenter Convention Center in downtown Syracuse on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. The Chicago-based rapper received two Grammy nominations for featuring on Drake’s single “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Toosii, a rapper who grew up in Syracuse, will open for Lil Durk.

The Flaming Lips — The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Nov. 12

The Grammy-winning psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips will play a show at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater at 8 p.m. on Nov. 12. Last year, they released their sixteenth studio album, “American Head.” Opening is Particle Kid, the musical alias of Micah Nelson, Willie Nelson’s youngest son.