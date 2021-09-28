Class of 2022 center Peter Carey commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse added a third commit to its Class of 2022, with 6-foot-11 center Peter Carey announcing his decision to join the program on Tuesday.

Carey took an official visit to campus this past weekend, and the unranked center chose the Orange over other offers from Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, Iona, Massachusetts, Bryant, Brown and Albany. SU was his most recent offer, which the coaching staff extended on July 15, according to his 247Sports timeline.

He transferred from Frontier High School to Northfield Mount Hermon after his sophomore season, though he hasn’t played in a game yet with the Hoggers after COVID-19 canceled his junior season. Carey told the Greenfield Recorder that conversations with college coaches and offers, “really picked up” after he played in the Virginia Beach tournament and others over the summer with his AAU team, the New York Lightning.

Carey joins a Class of 2022 that includes Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor — Copeland a three-star guard and Taylor a four-star small forward. Four-star Kamari Lands had previously been a verbal commit to SU but announced on Aug. 21 that he’d reopened his commitment.

The Orange officially started practice on Tuesday, with a pair of scrimmages scheduled against Pace and Le Moyne on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, respectively, before they open the season against Lafayette on Nov. 9.