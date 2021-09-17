17-year-old arrested in connection to recent South Campus burglaries

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A 17-year-old is facing various charges after being arrested for a burglary incident that was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on South Campus, Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety stated in a campus-wide email Wednesday.

The person who was arrested may be responsible for other burglaries in the area, DPS said. And the individual has no affiliation with the university.

When DPS arrived to investigate the burglary report, they witnessed the suspect fleeing the area in a vehicle. DPS determined that the vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Small Road.

DPS later stopped the vehicle on East Colvin Street. The suspect had stolen the keys to the vehicle in the burglary of a South Campus apartment, according to the email.

The Syracuse Police Department arrested the suspect, who is now being charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal impersonation.