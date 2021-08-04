Vonn Read to serve as acting head coach for women’s basketball 2021-22 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s basketball associate head coach Vonn Read has been named the acting head coach for the 2021-22 season following the resignation of Quentin Hillsman.

The announcement comes two days after Hillsman submitted his resignation and one month after The Athletic reported on alleged bullying and misconduct toward players throughout Hillsman’s tenure with Syracuse University.

Following the release of the article — in which The Athletic spoke with nine former players and 19 others, including managers and staff members — SU launched an external investigation to conduct a review of the women’s basketball program.

“I am grateful to Vonn for stepping up to lead,” Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a press release. “With Vonn’s vast experience developing student-athletes, I am confident in his ability to guide the women’s basketball program.”

Read began coaching in 1997 in Atlanta. He has worked for NBA and WNBA teams and has spent the last 16 years working with college teams.

After three years as an assistant coach with the University at Albany and the University of Kentucky, Read joined the Orange before the 2011-12 season as an assistant coach. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2013.

“Our program has everything a coach could ask for, but most especially talented and committed student-athletes who are as successful off the court as they are on it,” Read said in a statement from Syracuse Athletics.