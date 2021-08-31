SU identifies 2 people reportedly connected to recent bias incidents

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety has reportedly found two individuals connected to recent bias incidents.

DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado updated the university community about three bias incident investigations in a campus-wide email on Tuesday.

In July, flyers that contained language offensive to Chinese and Black people were found in Bird Library. After investigating the incident, DPS has now identified a “person of interest” related to the flyer.

The person connected to this bias incident does not attend the university and “will be barred from the campus,” Maldonado said in the email.

In the beginning of August, a man reportedly approached a student and made “derogatory statements” about Asian people, Maldonado said. The man also spat in the student’s direction.

Maldonado announced that DPS identified a man as the “responsible subject” following its investigation. The man, who is also not affiliated with the university, is now barred from campus, Maldonado said.

A group of SU students reported being approached by a silver SUV in early July. The occupants of the car reportedly yelled anti-Semitic language and threw an egg that hit one of the students. DPS has not yet identified the occupants, according to the email.

To report a bias incident to DPS, students can either call the department at 315-443-2224, fill out a form at SU’s Stop Bias website or anonymously report issues through either the Rave Guardian app or the Silent Witness tool.

“Any bias-motivated incident reported to DPS will be posted on our public site, so that our campus community can remain informed,” Maldonado said.

