SU COVID-19 testing center will be located at Carrier Dome weekdays

Syracuse University’s on-campus COVID-19 testing center will be located at the Carrier Dome weekdays starting this Wednesday.

Although Kimmel Dining Hall had replaced the the Dome as the university’s on-campus COVID-19 testing center, the switch to the Dome was made to accommodate an increased demand for testing, the Syracuse University COVID Project Management Office announced in an email to staff and students Monday.

Testing is free for the SU community and available at the Dome from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. The entrance for Dome testing will be located at Gate P. Kimmel will be available for testing on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are required, and those attending for testing must wear a mask. The university asks that those getting tested avoid eating, drinking (including water), brushing your teeth and chewing gum or using tobacco products 30 minutes prior to testing.

Unvaccinated and vaccine-exempt SU community members are still required to get tested weekly, the email said. The university will continue to randomly select vaccinated students, faculty and staff for surveillance testing. Those chosen will be notified by email.