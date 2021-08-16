Syracuse freshman, tight end Landon Morris enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse tight end Landon Morris has entered the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Monday morning. The freshman enrolled in the spring and has yet to play in a collegiate game.

He was ranked No. 80 among tight ends in the Class of 2021 and chose the Orange over Boston College, Michigan and UCF, among others. At Nazareth Academy, Morris had 81 career catches for 1,456 yards and 13 touchdowns. He primarily played as a wide receiver.

Morris was told his role would be primarily as a pass-first tight end when he was recruited, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end told 247Sports that he felt like “it just didn’t play out that way.”

“I don’t feel like I was being utilized the way I was being recruited,” Morris said in a text message to 247Sports.“The coaches had nothing but good intentions on their part, however, it didn’t work out. I know the strong parts of my skill set and I know I can be a valuable piece to the right puzzle.”

Morris also posted a highlight video of him competing against SU’s defensive backs. He thanked coaches, teammates, friends, academic advisers and professors for his time at SU before announcing that he intended to continue his football career elsewhere.

Besides Chris Elmore, who is listed as a fullback but can also play tight end, sophomore Luke Benson is now the Orange’s most experienced tight end. SU also has freshmen Maximilian Mang and Steven Mahar Jr. on its 2021 roster.

The Orange began training camp just under two weeks ago, and are scheduled to open their season at Ohio on Sept. 4.