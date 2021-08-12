Syracuse football training camp blog 2021: Defense continues 3-3-5 adjustments

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse football training camp opened Thursday, Aug. 5. The Daily Orange beat writer Anish Vasudevan will keep a running tab of updates from each practice this summer before SU’s first game at Ohio on Sept. 4. Follow along here and on Twitter @DOsports.

Aug. 13

Sixth-year senior Josh Black has had a reminder on his phone for the last few weeks: Friday Aug. 13, first day in full pads. And a day before the team’s first scrimmage, Black finally got the chance to mark the reminder as completed.

“The real work starts now. Not saying that we haven’t been working our tails off already, but with full pads you can take it to another level,” Black said.

With the introduction of full pads, the veterans on the team have been able to take some of the younger players “under their wing,” Black said. One new addition in particular who didn’t shy away from the heightened physicality was Darian “Duce” Chestnut, a three-star recruit from New Jersey.

“You see a lot of high school guys come in, and they’re really timid early on,” cornerback Garrett Williams said. “He came and matched the energy of everybody on the defense.”

Even though Williams is just a redshirt sophomore, he is the captain of a secondary that lost multiple veterans after last season. In the first week of camp, Williams has been working with younger defensive backs like Chestnut on their ability to watch film and practice at the D-I level.

Syracuse is entering the second year of using the 3-3-5 defensive set, and Black said last week the team was working on correcting mistakes from the opening year of the system. It took almost three quarters of last season before the team was comfortable in the new system, but now they’re evolving it, Black said.

“This year, we’re really advanced now,” Black said. “We started taking it up a notch with practice, adding more movements with the front. We’re just going to keep building on it.”

Syracuse will have the chance to try its new additions to the 3-3-5 set in the team’s first full-blown scrimmage tomorrow. The Orange are “hungrier than ever,” and the team’s strength in physicality will be displayed in the event on Saturday, Black said.

“I can’t wait to see aggressiveness, effort and all that stuff,” he said. “Just good old-fashioned football.”

Aug. 12

One clear-cut starter, while the rest watch from the sidelines — that’s how the QB competition is slated to end for Syracuse after this training camp.

Despite six quarterbacks on the roster, the contest has been narrowed down to two likely candidates: Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader and returning starter Tommy DeVito.

“He wants an outright winner,” Shrader said about head coach Dino Babers thoughts on the competition.

Shrader transferred to the Orange after two seasons at Mississippi State, where he started in just four games during his time in Starkville, Mississippi. He joined the Syracuse team in the spring, but he said he’s still getting used to the new “language” and isn’t expecting to be a leader this early.

“I’m more of a quiet guy, lead by example kind of guy,” Shrader said. “I’m going to ease my way in.”

DeVito compares Shrader’s personality and ability to Eric Dungey, the former Syracuse quarterback who played in front of DeVito for two seasons. Shrader, like Dungey, has an enormous pocket presence at 6-foot-4, and he’s listed as being within five pounds of the prior SU star.

Sophomore quarterback Luke MacPhail works on a drop off drill, with other QB’s simulating pressure at the line of the scrimmage. Head coach Dino Babers said last week that all quarterbacks are getting reps as they decide who gets the starting role. pic.twitter.com/HgEDXoqtCM — Anish Vasudevan (@anish_vasu) August 12, 2021

“He’s a big, athletic guy,” DeVito said. “He’s from (North Carolina), and I’m from New Jersey so it’s two different vibes. The thing that we come together most with is football — that’s a thing that we’re both passionate about.”

Shrader recognizes DeVito’s strengths as well, highlighting that DeVito is a “really good runner.” Still, Shrader is going through run plays, as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert is making both quarterbacks run the same plays, despite their different abilities.

“As we go, there’s things that (DeVito) does better than I can. There’s certain things I do better than he can,” Shrader said.

DeVito is catching Shrader up to speed with the offense, as he did with sophomores JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz when they came to SU last year. DeVito said he’s making sure every single player in the quarterback room knows the playbook is important, as injuries, like his own season-ending one last year, are possible.

“If anything happens like it did last year, if someone goes down the next person is up,” DeVito said. “You want to make sure that the whole team is good in itself and help everyone else in the room be better.”

So with the help of his new roommate, offensive lineman Airon Servais, and DeVito, Shrader is getting accustomed to the third new system he’s had to learn in three years at the college level. But right now, he’s just worried about the switch from maroon to orange.

“Still trying to get used to the orange — not a lot of people can rock that,” Shrader said, laughing. “It’s hard to make me look good.”

Aug. 10

At 9:15 on almost every fall morning for the last six years, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers makes the same walk from his office to the Ensley Athletic Center. He checks on his black Chevy Tahoe, this morning noticing that a car without a permit sat adjacent to his reserved spot.

After telling another coach about the unmarked car, Babers walked through the parking lot, greeting the media members before entering the practice field. Everything is routine, but Babers said this year — just like this morning — feels different.

“Everybody really, really wants to be out here,” Babers said. “The ones that are here, are here with a purpose.”

Following a disappointing 1-10 finish last year, Babers and the Orange football team have a chip on their shoulder. Preseason rankings project Syracuse to finish last in the ACC according to the ACC media preseason poll, but Babers thinks the previous season’s mishaps can be reversed in the coming weeks.

“Anytime that you fail and get an opportunity to come back and be successful, you have to put in your purpose to try and be the best,” Babers said.

SU enters this training camp with its largest roster ever, with over 100 players currently on the roster — mostly because of some players, known as “super seniors,” making their fifth or sixth trip to camp.

The loaded roster has been helpful for younger players to get more guidance on the field, but it also means the team has to spend extra time with walk-ons and younger players that are unfamiliar with the Orange’s play calls.

Syracuse now has enough players for a full third team, something they’ve never had during Babers’ time at Syracuse.

In order to deal with the increase in the roster, while Babers spoke with the media after practice, walk-ons and younger players stayed on the field for extra reps. They spent time running through the playbook, with a full offense and defense, working down the field as if it were a real game scenario.

“If we have a special practice after the practice, it’s with those guys so they can get their coaching and they can be focused on as well as everybody else on the field,” Babers said.

The full roster also means that Babers has a full quarterback room, with every player in the group fighting for the starting position. At the forefront of the battle is returning starter Tommy DeVito and transfer Garrett Shrader, but all six players “know what they’re doing,” Babers said.

Right now, he’s just worried about how to divvy up reps between the bunch throughout the remainder of camp.

“I need a mathematician,” Babers said.

Aug. 6

Last season, Syracuse implemented the 3-3-5 defense for the first time, placing an emphasis on pass coverage and less on stopping the run. But the new look wasn’t successful for the Orange — they finished 112th out of 127 teams in the NCAA’s defensive rankings.

Because of last season, SU’s first practice for the 2021 season was heavily focused on the setup to ensure that the team is ready when they face Ohio in a few weeks. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Williams, who led the ACC in passes defended, said the team is already taking “big leaps” from where they were last year as the team is already familiar with the system.

“We’re coming out here on the first day, everyone is familiar with the calls, comfortable with it,” Williams said. “Whereas last summer everyone was just trying to figure everything out.”

At the secondary, Williams is now at the forefront of a young core that lost veteran players Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Trill Williams to the NFL this year. After the first practice, Williams said he and the younger players focused on knowing their “alignment and assignment” as the backbone of the second-year system.

But unlike the secondary, the first level of SU’s defense is a handful of veterans with players like Josh Black and McKinley Williams returning for their sixth season.

“I felt like I left a little on the table with our defense for the first time last year,” Black said about his performance last season. “It brings back a lot of chemistry also. We have a hidden language out there. We know what the others are thinking.”

Syracuse is now three seasons removed from its 10-3 record in 2018, a season that Black was a part of. He said the main reason for the team’s success in 2018 was because players went the extra mile, something he wants to help the team return to this year.

“If you look at our 10-3 season, our culture is where you want a winning program to be,” Black said. “The last few seasons the leadership kind of dropped, and it’s my responsibility to pick that up and make sure the culture is where it needs to be.”

Here at day two of training camp for Syracuse football. Stay tuned for updated from the first 10 minutes of practice which are open to the media. @DOsports pic.twitter.com/4IG7pG8rdg — Anish Vasudevan (@anish_vasu) August 6, 2021

While SU’s defense is still in the beginning steps of updating its 3-3-5 playbook, on the other end, the Orange are in the midst of a quarterback battle between Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader. Black said that even though the competition is on the other side of the ball, the battle is challenging every player to be better at practice.

“It brings a lot of energy to the table,” Black said. “The offense is very hungry, and the defense is trying to make a play on the quarterbacks as well.”

Black added that Shrader and DeVito’s battle is not the only contest happening on the field. Every practice, each player will have to fight for their starting position so that SU doesn’t repeat its mishaps from last year.

“We can’t just keep thinking about last year,” Black said. “We got to get better and we have to improve.”