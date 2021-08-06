Syracuse football training camp blog 2021: Babers says this year’s preseason ‘feels different’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse football training camp opened Thursday, Aug. 5. The Daily Orange beat writer Anish Vasudevan will keep a running tab of updates from each practice this summer before SU’s first game at Ohio on Sept. 4. Follow along here and on Twitter @DOsports.

Aug. 10

At 9:15 on almost every fall morning for the last six years, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers makes the same walk from his office to the Ensley Athletic Center. He checks on his black Chevy Tahoe, this morning noticing that a car without a permit sat adjacent to his reserved spot.

After telling another coach about the unmarked car, Babers walked through the parking lot, greeting the media members before entering the practice field. Everything is routine, but Babers said this year — just like this morning — feels different.

“Everybody really, really wants to be out here,” Babers said. “The ones that are here, are here with a purpose.”

Following a disappointing 1-10 finish last year, Babers and the Orange football team have a chip on their shoulder. Preseason rankings project Syracuse to finish last in the ACC according to the ACC media preseason poll, but Babers thinks the previous season’s mishaps can be reversed in the coming weeks.

“Anytime that you fail and get an opportunity to come back and be successful, you have to put in your purpose to try and be the best,” Babers said.

SU enters this training camp with its largest roster ever, with over 100 players currently on the roster — mostly because of some players, known as “super seniors,” making their fifth or sixth trip to camp.

The loaded roster has been helpful for younger players to get more guidance on the field, but it also means the team has to spend extra time with walk-ons and younger players that are unfamiliar with the Orange’s play calls.

Syracuse now has enough players for a full third team, something they’ve never had during Babers’ time at Syracuse.

In order to deal with the increase in the roster, while Babers spoke with the media after practice, walk-ons and younger players stayed on the field for extra reps. They spent time running through the playbook, with a full offense and defense, working down the field as if it were a real game scenario.

“If we have a special practice after the practice, it’s with those guys so they can get their coaching and they can be focused on as well as everybody else on the field,” Babers said.

The full roster also means that Babers has a full quarterback room, with every player in the group fighting for the starting position. At the forefront of the battle is returning starter Tommy DeVito and transfer Garrett Shrader, but all six players “know what they’re doing,” Babers said.

Right now, he’s just worried about how to divvy up reps between the bunch throughout the remainder of camp.

“I need a mathematician,” Babers said.

Aug. 6

Last season, Syracuse implemented the 3-3-5 defense for the first time, placing an emphasis on pass coverage and less on stopping the run. But the new look wasn’t successful for the Orange — they finished 112th out of 127 teams in the NCAA’s defensive rankings.

Because of last season, SU’s first practice for the 2021 season was heavily focused on the setup to ensure that the team is ready when they face Ohio in a few weeks. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Williams, who led the ACC in passes defended, said the team is already taking “big leaps” from where they were last year as the team is already familiar with the system.

“We’re coming out here on the first day, everyone is familiar with the calls, comfortable with it,” Williams said. “Whereas last summer everyone was just trying to figure everything out.”

At the secondary, Williams is now at the forefront of a young core that lost veteran players Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Trill Williams to the NFL this year. After the first practice, Williams said he and the younger players focused on knowing their “alignment and assignment” as the backbone of the second-year system.

But unlike the secondary, the first level of SU’s defense is a handful of veterans with players like Josh Black and McKinley Williams returning for their sixth season.

“I felt like I left a little on the table with our defense for the first time last year,” Black said about his performance last season. “It brings back a lot of chemistry also. We have a hidden language out there. We know what the others are thinking.”

Syracuse is now three seasons removed from its 10-3 record in 2018, a season that Black was a part of. He said the main reason for the team’s success in 2018 was because players went the extra mile, something he wants to help the team return to this year.

“If you look at our 10-3 season, our culture is where you want a winning program to be,” Black said. “The last few seasons the leadership kind of dropped, and it’s my responsibility to pick that up and make sure the culture is where it needs to be.”

Here at day two of training camp for Syracuse football. Stay tuned for updated from the first 10 minutes of practice which are open to the media. @DOsports pic.twitter.com/4IG7pG8rdg — Anish Vasudevan (@anish_vasu) August 6, 2021

While SU’s defense is still in the beginning steps of updating its 3-3-5 playbook, on the other end, the Orange are in the midst of a quarterback battle between Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader. Black said that even though the competition is on the other side of the ball, the battle is challenging every player to be better at practice.

“It brings a lot of energy to the table,” Black said. “The offense is very hungry, and the defense is trying to make a play on the quarterbacks as well.”

Black added that Shrader and DeVito’s battle is not the only contest happening on the field. Every practice, each player will have to fight for their starting position so that SU doesn’t repeat its mishaps from last year.

“We can’t just keep thinking about last year,” Black said. “We got to get better and we have to improve.”