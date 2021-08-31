10 SU sporting events to watch this semester now that fans are back in stands

Last year, the Carrier Dome seats were empty, and games were frequently rescheduled or canceled due to COVID-19. But this fall, fans will return to the stands to watch games, with masks on, in the Carrier Dome and other Syracuse sporting stadiums. From the first day of classes on Aug. 30 to the last day of the semester on Dec. 10, here are the top ten sporting events to watch this semester.

1. Football vs Clemson (Oct. 15)

Syracuse plays in primetime on ESPN in its annual clash against conference opponent Clemson. Coming off its sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance, Clemson ranks third in the country in the Associated Press’s preseason poll. In 2017, Eric Dungey led the Orange to an upset win over the then-defending champion Tigers at home.

2. Men’s basketball vs Indiana (Nov. 30)

In this year’s annual Big Ten-ACC challenge matchup, Syracuse hosts Indiana in a rematch of the 1987 NCAA tournament championship game. Indiana beat Syracuse by one-point in 1987, but the Orange have won all five meetings since — including an upset win in the 2013 Sweet Sixteen. Indiana is Syracuse’s only nonconference matchup with another Power Five school, excluding the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which contains Power Five teams.

3. Football vs Rutgers (Sept. 11)

Syracuse spent $118 million on renovations to the Dome in 2019, but the stadium has not hosted a full-capacity crowd since before the pandemic. Among several improvements such as the addition of air conditioning, SU installed a 62.5-foot by 20-foot videoboard, the largest in college sports. SU’s game against Rutgers will be its first home football game in front of fans in 651 days.

4. Men’s basketball vs. Lafayette (Nov. 9)

The Orange host Lafayette in their first regular season home game of the season. Coming off a Sweet Sixteen appearance in last year’s NCAA tournament, Syracuse underwent major roster changes in the offseason. This game will be the first home game for new additions Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Benny Williams. The Orange have never lost to Lafayette, although they haven’t played the team since 1995.

Advertisement





5. Football vs Boston College (Oct. 30)

Syracuse plays nine games in nine weeks to start its season, ending with SU’s homecoming game against Boston College on Halloween weekend. Last season, the Orange did not play a homecoming game due to New York state’s restrictions on fans — Syracuse finished 2020 with a 1-10 record. The Orange have played the Eagles 53 times since 1944, the most of any team aside from Pittsburgh and Penn State.

6. Field Hockey ACC tournament (Nov. 4-7)

For the first time since its entry into the ACC in 2013, Syracuse is hosting the ACC’s field hockey tournament. Games will be played at the Carrier Dome instead of J.S. Coyne Stadium, where the team normally plays. Syracuse started its season on August 27th ranked 14th in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association preseason poll and is one of six ACC schools in the top 15.

7. Men’s basketball vs Colgate (Nov. 20)

Syracuse has not announced its conference schedule yet, but it has announced 13 nonconference games. Due to COVID-19, the Orange only played seven nonconference games last season. In 2020, Syracuse didn’t play Colgate, breaking a streak of 26 straight seasons in which the two teams met at least once. SU began play against Colgate in 1901 and have played the Raiders 172 times since, more than any other team. The Orange have won the past 54 matchups.

8. Men’s soccer vs #3 Pittsburgh (Oct. 1)

The past three matches between the Orange and the Panthers have all been decided by one goal, and two have gone into extra time. In Oct. 2020, Pittsburgh beat Syracuse 3-2 in extra time to swing the all-time series lead in their favor at 10-9-5. Last spring, Pittsburgh made it all the way to the semifinals of the College Cup, and the Panthers are ranked third in the United Soccer Coaches 2021 preseason poll. The Orange went just 2-7-4 in 2020 and had seven games — over a third of their schedule — canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

9. Women’s soccer vs #3 Virginia (Oct. 10)

Syracuse only scored five goals in its 1-7 season last year, but three of those goals came against Virginia in the season finale, when SU lost 5-3. Led by first-team All-American midfielder Lia Godfrey, the Cavaliers entered the season ranked third in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll after a national semifinal finish in 2020. Syracuse has never beaten Virginia in six matchups.

10. Women’s ice hockey vs #5 Colgate (Oct.14)

Although the Orange have not announced their conference schedule yet, they have announced a slate of 11 nonconference games. Among these is a home-and-home set against Colgate, who finished last season as the fifth-best team in the College Hockey Online poll. Last season, Syracuse just missed out on one of the eight slots in the NCAA tournament, while Colgate secured a spot but lost in the first round. The Orange are 5-13-3 all-time against their upstate New York rivals, and are just 0-10-2 against the Raiders since 2014.