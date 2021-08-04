Syracuse field hockey releases fall 2021 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse field hockey released its fall 2021 schedule on Wednesday. The Orange will host two home scrimmages against Bucknell and Rutgers on Aug. 16 and 19, respectively, before opening the regular season against Penn State on Aug. 21.

SU will welcome nonconference opponents Sacred Heart and Vermont on Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, respectively. After another home game, against Kent State on Sept. 4, the Orange will embark on a five-game road trip against Rutgers, UConn, Boston College, Cornell and UPenn. The Sept. 17 game against BC will be SU’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Syracuse returns to J.S. Coyne Stadium on Oct. 1 to face off against the defending national champion, North Carolina. For the next five games, the Orange host three ACC opponents (Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia) and two nonconference opponents (Columbia, Colgate). SU then travels to take on Louisville on Oct. 29.

The Orange conclude the regular season on Oct. 31 against Cornell before SU hosts the ACC Tournament, which starts on Nov. 4. This is the first time since joining the conference that SU will host the ACC Tournament at J.S. Coyne Stadium. The NCAA Tournament gets underway on Nov. 12 with first- and second-round games taking place at campus locations.

The Orange went 5-4 in the fall 2020 season before falling to the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament semifinals. In spring 2021, Syracuse went 3-4, once again finishing the season in a defeat to North Carolina.