Pleun Lammers named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference named Syracuse forward Pleun Lammers the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

In the first two games of the season, Lammers scored four goals and tallied one assist in the Orange’s victories over Sacred Heart and Vermont. She took over the offense as top scorer with Charlotte de Vries competing at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships. This is the third time in Lammers’ collegiate career that she has received the award after winning it twice last March.

The junior scored the opening goal of the season for SU just 95 seconds into the game against the Pioneers. Lammers dribbled the ball toward the center of the shooting circle, using teammate Claire Cooke as a screen for the goalkeeper, and fired a shot into the right side of the net to give the Orange a 1-0 lead.

Lammers added another goal in the second quarter to increase SU’s lead to four. Then with four seconds left in the fourth quarter, the forward secured the hat trick against Sacred Heart to seal the 7-0 opening victory, Syracuse’s 15th straight home opener win.

Two days later against the Catamounts, Lammers added another goal in the fourth quarter to give the Orange a 6-0 lead, which was the final score of the game. The junior forward fired a powerful shot from the top right of the shooting circle to the right side of the net past Vermont goalkeeper Sierra Espeland.

Advertisement





Syracuse hosts Kent State at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. This will be the first time the two teams play each other since 2014 when the Orange won 6-1.