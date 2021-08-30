Charlotte de Vries named Top Scorer at 2021 Junior Pan American Championship

Charlotte de Vries secured the bronze medal for the U.S. U-22 National Team in the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). Her shootout goal helped secure a spot at the 2021 Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, and moments later, she was named the tournament’s top scorer.

De Vries recorded five goals and notched one assist in four games for the U.S. team. All of her goals came during a group stage match against Trinidad & Tobago, which the U.S. won 15-0. After falling to Uruguay 1-0 in the semifinals, the U.S. defeated Chile 3-2 in a shootout to earn a third-place finish. With the tournament completed, de Vries will return to Syracuse and will be available for the Orange’s game against Kent State on Sept. 4.

“She’s going to have to get up to speed with what we’re doing,” head coach Ange Bradley said when asked after the Orange’s victory over Vermont about de Vries’ return. “But it’s exciting.”

The Wayne, Pennsylvania native started in all four games for the U.S. and significantly contributed to the team’s offense, shifting between the left and right flanks throughout the event to create space for scoring opportunities.

De Vries was one of 28 players selected on July 21 for the U.S. squad to compete at the tournament. Nearly a month prior, she was selected for the senior U.S. Women’s National Team.

The Syracuse forward was also named to the 2021 Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. De Vries was previously named to the All-ACC first team in each of her first two seasons. She led the Orange in individual points during that time, with 15 goals and one assist as a freshman and five goals and three assists as a sophomore. This offensive production propelled her to multiple NFHCA All-Region and All-American honors so far while at Syracuse.

Since she was at JPAC, de Vries was unavailable for Syracuse’s first two games against Sacred Heart and Vermont, which SU still dominated in blowout wins. SU outscored the two teams 13-0, outshooting them 59-3.

“We’re very happy for her … she messaged the girls that she was very proud of them,” assistant coach Tim Broenink said after SU’s win over Sacred Heart.