SA plans to fund resources for students, families affected by Hurricane Ida

Syracuse University’s Student Association made plans to gather and fund resources for students and families affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana in their most recent meeting.

President David Bruen and Vice President Darnelle Stinfort announced Monday night that they will be researching and looking into resources and organizations for relief. They will finalize their research into organizations soon and plan to promote the organizations to the student body, they said.

“It sounds cheesy, but it is true,” Bruen said. “We are all a part of an orange family, and we want to be able to support students and those affected in Louisiana and surrounding areas.”

Bruen and Darnelle also announced their progress over the summer and going into the fall semester. Bruen said that he, along with student government leaders from other universities, signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris asking for the cancellation of student debt.

“I am exploring options to pass a bill similar to this effect here at SU through SA,” Bruen said.

Additionally, Bruen said that he values students’ concerns regarding the availability of remote class options during the pandemic after #NotAgainSU posted urged students to boycott in-person classes until a virtual option is approved.

Bruen has encouraged professors to create hybrid options to be more accommodating and accessible to all students’ needs.

