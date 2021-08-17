SU guard Shalexxus Aaron re-enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse guard Shalexxus Aaron entered the transfer portal earlier today, according to The Next Hoops.

Aaron had been a part of Syracuse’s squad for less than five months after transferring from the University of Southern California in March. Her decision to transfer comes two weeks after Quentin Hillsman resigned following a report from The Athletic that came out earlier this offseason containing allegations of bullying against the head coach.

Aaron is the fourth player to enter the transfer portal since Hillsman’s departure, with freshmen teammates Latasha Lattimore and Shayeann Day-Wilson announcing their decision to leave two days after Hillsman’s resignation. Their departure came on the same day that SU promoted Vonn Read from his previous position as associate head coach to acting head coach.

Read is taking over a Syracuse team that lost 15 players from last season’s roster, including ACC freshman of the year Kamilla Cardoso.

Class of 2021 high school graduate Amani Bartlett, a four-star forward who was committed to Syracuse, also announced her switch to Louisiana State. Former Class of 2022 commit Nicole Sanfilippo de-committed from Syracuse in July, stating Syracuse was not the best fit for her, according to syracuse.com.

Only 11 players remain active on Syracuse’s roster, leaving a small margin for future departures.