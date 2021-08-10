Onondaga County reaches ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC reports

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Onondaga County as having a “high” rate of COVID-19 transmission.

The county has had 473 cases in the past seven day, with a seven-day average of about 103 positive cases per 100,000 people, according to CDC data.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has said he does not yet have plans to issue a broad mask mandate, syracuse.com reported.

The CDC recommends that people in areas with substantial or high rates of COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors. It classified Onondaga County as having a “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rate on Aug. 2, about one week before the latest update. Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie announced on the same day that the university will follow this recommendation.

Advertisement



SU will resume fully in-person instructions at classrooms’ normal capacity during the fall semester, and unvaccinated people must wear a mask and get tested at least every week.

As of Tuesday, about 73% of people 18 years old and older in Onondaga County have been fully vaccinated and nearly 78% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, per CDC data. At SU, 97% of faculty and nearly 90% of students have been fully vaccinated as of June 23.