NY leaders call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment report

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report today which found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

The 165-page report also revealed that Cuomo took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for speaking out against the governor, which violates federal and state laws.

The report comes after a nearly five-month-long investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo. At least 10 women have accused him of sexual harassment.

The report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple current and former female employees by engaging inappropriately through unwanted commenting, groping, kissing and hugging.

“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth,” James said. “No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

The investigators interviewed 179 people including complainants, current and former members of the state’s executive chamber, state troopers, state employees and others who interacted regularly with Cuomo. More than 74,000 documents — including emails, texts and pictures — were reviewed during the investigation.

The report also concluded that the state’s executive chamber was “rife with fear and intimidation” that not only enabled the alleged sexual assaults to occur but fostered a hostile and toxic working environment.

My statement on the independent investigation into the alleged sexual harassment claims against Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/DfBC0xaI37 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 3, 2021

Cuomo denied the allegations in a live address Tuesday.

“I want you to know directly from me, that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said. “That is just not who I am, and that’s not who I have ever been.”

President Joe Biden said in a press conference on Tuesday that Cuomo should resign in wake of the attorney general’s report. Biden said in March that if the investigation found the allegations to be true, Cuomo should resign.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) also called for Cuomo’s resignation. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) tweeted Tuesday, calling for Cuomo to resign.

“Officials at all levels of government have a duty to prevent this type of horrific conduct,” Katko tweeted. “Instead, Governor Cuomo enabled it. For his inexcusable and egregious conduct, Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh also issued a statement calling Cuomo to resign.

“Given their allegations and the findings of the attorney general after a thorough investigation, the governor’s ability to lead New York is fundamentally impaired,” Walsh said. “In the interest of the people of the state, he should resign as governor.”

