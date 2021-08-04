iSchool graduate student dies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

John Lewis Aldridge, a graduate student in Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies, died on July 8, a university official announced in a campus-wide email Wednesday.

Aldridge was pursuing a master’s degree in library and information sciences at SU. He was from Hillsborough, N.C., said Allen W. Groves, senior vice president for the student experience.

“During this difficult time, please join Chancellor Kent Syverud and me in extending our sincerest condolences and sympathy to John’s family, friends, classmates and professors,” Groves said. “We will keep all those who knew and loved John in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Barnes Center at The Arch offers counseling services 24/7, Groves said in the email. Students can call 315-443-8000 to reach a counselor. Faculty and staff can also reach trained clinicians through the university’s faculty and staff assistance program by calling 800-437-0911. Additionally, Hendricks Chapel offers support services to the entire campus community and can be reached at 315-443-2901.