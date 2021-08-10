Cuomo resigns, SU alumna Kathy Hochul to take over as NY governor

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday in a press briefing that he will “step aside” from his role, the Associated Press reported.

Cuomo’s resignation comes after months of sexual assault allegations. New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report last week that detailed the allegations of at least 10 women and revealed that Cuomo took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for speaking out, prompting leaders like President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to call for his resignation.

Cuomo served three terms as New York’s governor. Investigators said Cuomo subjected women to inappropriate comments and touching, and he created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation,” according to AP.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Syracuse University alumna, will become New York’s 57th governor and the first woman in the position. Hochul previously served as the representative for New York’s 26th Congressional District from 2011-2013.

Hochul received a Bachelor’s degree from SU in 1980, and her background at Syracuse will serve the community well during her time as governor, Mayor Ben Walsh said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As an alumna of Syracuse University, she knows this city well and has consistently shown both a strong understanding of and support for the people of Syracuse,” said Walsh in the statement.