CDC, SU encourage extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

People with moderately or severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eligible students, faculty and staff should contact their primary care physician to determine whether they need an additional dose, the Syracuse University Public Health Team said in a campus-wide email.

The Barnes Center at The Arch will work with SU students to coordinate their additional dose administration if needed.

According to the eligibility requirements that the CDC issued on Monday, people who should receive an additional dose of the vaccine include those who:

Are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system

Have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection

Are receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response

The guidance is applicable for those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet eligible.