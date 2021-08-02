CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in Onondaga County

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The CDC recommends that people, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with at least a “substantial” transmission rate. Onondaga County has been added to the list of counties with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rates, the CDC revealed.

In the past week, Onondaga County had 257 new cases, or 55.81 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Counties with more than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past week are considered to have “substantial” transmission.

Syracuse University has not yet made any changes in its mask policy, SU spokesperson Keith Kobland told syracuse.com, although several universities in neighboring counties — including, most recently, Cornell University — have reinstated indoor mask mandates.

SU lifted its indoor mask requirement on May 24 for those who are fully vaccinated. As of June 23, 90% of students on campus over the summer and 97% of faculty and benefit-eligible staff have been fully vaccinated. At least 61% of Onondaga County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.