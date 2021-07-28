TV show set to film in Syracuse looking for extras of East Asian descent

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A TV show called “Imposters” will film its pilot episode in Syracuse the first week of August. The production team is seeking people of East Asian descent in Syracuse to play extras in the show.

The comedy “explores the lives of college students of color as they navigate friendships, relationships and existential crises,” according to a Visit Syracuse Film Commission press release.

The pilot episode, according to the release, features a popular fraternity kidnapping the wrong student — the president’s son — sparking a nationwide scandal. The production team is looking for people of East Asian descent to play wealthy investors at a board meeting, the release said.

The cast also features Alex MacNicoll of “13 Reasons Why” and its production team includes crew members from the Oscar-winning film “Sound of Metal.”

People interested in the role can email [email protected] with the subject line “SYRACUSE TV PILOT: [EXTRA – BOARDROOM INVESTOR]” and a recent selfie or headshot attached.