SU acquires The Marshall, reveals findings of housing review

Syracuse University has acquired The Marshall, an apartment complex just outside of SU’s main campus, according to an SU news release.

The acquisition decision came after a committee review of housing for the university. The committee, made up of representatives from across campus to provide insight into student living, began the review in 2019.

Students who have already signed a lease for The Marshall for the 2021-22 academic year will be contacted within the next few days about the transition of ownership, according to the release.

The Marshall met many of the committee’s goals for university housing, such as better aligning on-campus housing with “student preferences,” according to the news release. The committee found that, in an effort to ameliorate the lack of preferred housing, SU should be looking to provide more options for students by expanding the university’s apartment and suite-style units.

The housing strategy listed in the news release also found that students want SU to create community building initiatives and expand access to student services. There were no direct solutions provided in the news release to deal with this desire from students.

Although SU had been considering reducing or removing South Campus housing, many students disagreed with SU’s consideration. The committee reported that South Campus is a desirable location on campus for many students, as many different cohorts of students are attracted to the space due to its location on campus. SU will explore options for additional housing in the location, according to the news release.

The committee also found that professional and online students, as well as SU faculty and staff, were interested in housing adjacent to campus. SU will look to modify their Guaranteed Mortgage Program for faculty and staff to include certain neighborhoods directly next to campus, according to the release.

The review process and development of this housing strategy is just step one for SU, said Amir Rahnamay-Azar, senior vice president for business, finance and administrative services and chief financial officer, in the news release.

“The housing strategy is a roadmap for the university and will guide housing decisions for years to come,” Rahnamay-Azar said.