Former Texas pitcher Ariana Adams transfers to Syracuse

Former Texas pitcher Ariana Adams is transferring to Syracuse following four seasons with the Longhorns. After graduating from Texas, Adams is utilizing her extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

Adams went a perfect 11-0 with the Longhorns, finishing with a career earned run average of 2.73. She pitched the most in 2019, starring in 34.2 innings across 12 appearances. In 2021, she was part of a Longhorn pitching group that had a combined 2.58 ERA and recorded 16 shutouts. Texas finished its season at the Stillwater Super Regional before losing a three-game series to Oklahoma State.

The Magnolia, Texas native last played on April 10, allowing one earned run and two hits in one inning of relief. She tallied one save in 2021 and held opposing batters to a .188 average. In her final start against New Mexico, Adams threw her first career no-hitter in a five-inning blowout.

Adams joins a pitching staff that will be without Alexa Romero for the first season since 2016. Kaia Oliver, Lindsey Hendrix and Jolie Gustave are all returning, but none out of the group finished with an ERA below 5.50 last season. Against conference opponents, the three starters posted a combined 7.34 ERA over 43 appearances.