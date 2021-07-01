Syracuse adds former RMU commit Sarah Marchand

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s ice hockey announced the addition of Sarah Marchand. The forward spent two years in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League, scoring 13 goals and notching 17 assists in her 2019-20 season with the Southwest Wildcats.

Marchand initially committed to Robert Morris University in 2019, when she was 16 and playing in her hometown of Belle River, Ontario. She also played for Chatham Outlaws teams.

But in May, RMU announced that it was cutting its men’s and women’s ice hockey programs. Marchand told the Chatham-Kent Sports Network in June that she was “shocked” along with the rest of the team and coaching staff.

Marchand chose Syracuse because it was “able to offer me everything that was important to me,” she told Chatham-Kent Sports Network. Marchand also cited the close proximity to her home in Ontario as a reason for choosing SU.

There are 10 returning forwards from the 2020-21 season who saw the Orange fall 1-0 to the Colonials in the College Hockey America Championship. Marchand will join teammates Victoria Klimek, Anna Leschyshyn and Abby Moloughney. Syracuse is scheduled to open its 14th season on Oct. 1 against St. Lawrence University.