Syracuse men’s soccer announces 19-game fall schedule

Syracuse men’s soccer released its 2021 fall schedule Wednesday afternoon. The 19-game schedule features 11 nonconference games and eight Atlantic Coast Conference contests.

The Orange begin their season with three exhibition games, hosting Canisius and Siena on Aug. 14 and 17, respectively, before traveling to an away match at Rutgers on Aug. 21. Syracuse’s 16 official games kick off with its Aug. 26 season opener against Drexel.

SU begins ACC play on Sept. 10 with an away game against Virginia and hosts its first conference game one week later against Louisville. Among its conference fixtures is an Oct. 1 away game against Pittsburgh, who reached the semifinals of the NCAA College Cup this past May.

Syracuse will also host 2019 National Champions Georgetown on Sept. 3, a Hoyas squad that has only lost three games in its past two seasons. Wake Forest, Clemson and Penn State, who also qualified for the NCAA tournament last season, will all face the Orange in 2021.

Syracuse finished its extended 2020-21 season with a 2-7-4 overall record. The Orange went 0-6-3 against conference opponents and had seven games canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.

Ian McIntyre enters his 11th season in charge after taking over as Syracuse’s head coach in 2010. He has led the program to a 96-77-34 record including one ACC Championship in 2015, the same year Syracuse advanced to the College Cup semifinals. Since 2010, the Orange have made six NCAA tournament appearances.