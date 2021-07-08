Student arrested for possession of firearms

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

A Syracuse University student living on South Campus was arrested for possessing firearms.

The Syracuse Police Department and SU’s Department of Public Safety responded to a report regarding the suspect’s possession of firearms and took the student into custody. The student also has been placed on interim suspension by the university, said DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado in an campus-wide email Thursday.

The email did not specify the details of the report.

While the student who was arrested has the appropriate permits to carry firearms, New York state law prohibits the carrying of firearms on college campuses, according to Maldonado.

Advertisement



The New York Penal Law lists unauthorized possession of firearms on school grounds as a Class E felony, and unauthorized possession of firearms is also a violation of SU’s Code of Student Conduct.

“Weapons are not welcome on our campus and anyone found to be in possession will face the appropriate disciplinary action,” Maldonado said in the email.

The case is currently under investigation, and DPS did not provide additional details.