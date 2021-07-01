Parking and Transportation takes over safety escort shuttle service from DPS

Syracuse University will shift responsibility of its Safety Escort Shuttle Services program starting Thursday, according to an SU News release. Parking and Transportation Services staff will handle the operation and oversight of the program, instead of the Department of Public Safety.

In February, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch recommended that SU move the safety escort shuttle service away from DPS control as part of her independent counsel regarding the operation of the department.

Lynch stated in her report that numerous students have complained about the escort shuttle service and that some officers would rather hand over the shuttle responsibility to another department.

Following a string of bias-related incidents on SU’s campus in the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020 and the subsequent protests that were part of the #NotAgainSU movement, Chancellor Kent Syverud asked Lynch to review DPS’ handling of the situation and provide guidance for the department.

Students have previously emphasized the importance of having a shuttle service on campus, even with a change in leadership.

Under Parking and Transportation Services, the program will provide shuttle services every night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. as a secondary resource for when other transportation methods, such as the ’Cuse Trolley and Centro buses, are unavailable.

Campus community members can call 315-443-7433 to access the safety escort shuttle.