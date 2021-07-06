Onondaga County experiencing uptick in cases of tickborne disease

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Anaplasmosis, a rare tickborne disease, has been appearing at an increased rate in central New York in 2021. While the disease was recorded only three times in Onondaga County over the past five years, six cases have been reported so far this year, according to the Onondaga County Health Department.

The disease is typically spread in New York state by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, which is the same tick that typically spreads Lyme disease, Onondaga County Health Commissioner Indu Gupta said in a press release.

To prevent the contraction of insect bites while outdoors, the county health department recommends wearing shoes, light-colored socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt along with tucking in clothing to protect exposed skin.

The department also suggested using Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellent and treating clothes with permethrin, an insecticide that kills or repels insects.

Early symptoms of the disease include severe headache, fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is important to check for ticks after outdoor activities and remove them if found, and people who become ill after being bitten by a tick or spending time in the woods or areas with high brush should see their health care provider, according to the county health department. Untreated anaplasmosis can cause severe illness and death in rare cases, but prompt treatment can reduce the risk of severe illness, per the release.

“If we are diligent in practicing the same prevention measures we’ve learned to prevent Lyme disease, we are protecting ourselves from other tickborne diseases including anaplasmosis,” Gupta said.