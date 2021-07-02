North Carolina goalie Kimber Hower transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

North Carolina goalie Kimber Hower announced her transfer to Syracuse on her Instagram on Friday.

Hower is the first transfer whom Syracuse’s new head coach Kayla Treanor has recruited this offseason. The junior will replace Asa Goldstock, who graduated after last season and finished her career as the all-time saves leader with 647.

Hower appeared in eight games last season for the Tar Heels with a save percentage of 57.1%. With Hower as the tenet of UNC’s defense, the Tar Heels finished with the best scoring defense in the nation, allowing only 6.57 goals per game.

The Orange have three other listed goalies on next season’s roster: junior Lauren Avery and sophomores Tate Paulson and Jorden Concordia. Avery is the only one in the group to have seen the field, with a single save in two games during the previous season.

Syracuse’s defense is the unit with the most missing pieces this offseason with the loss of Goldstock and Ella Simkins. Hower’s addition is the first to a defense that finished last season as the 15th best in the country, allowing 9.95 goals per game.